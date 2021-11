Kent City 8th grade volleyball traveled to Grant Middle School for their end of season tournament. They were placed in a pool with Newaygo and Fremont. The Eagles captured a win in the first match against Newaygo. The first two sets were both won 25-19. The second match against Fremont proved to be more challenging. The Eagles lost the first set 22-25, but were able to battle in the second set winning 25-23. The third and deciding set was a close game all the way until the finish. The Eagles lost 25-27.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO