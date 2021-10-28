CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers hand Oilers first loss of season

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2CZT_0cf5KbpF00

Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game broke a third-period tie and sent the visiting Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The Oilers took their first loss of the season after five wins. The Flyers prevailed in their first road game of the campaign.

Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, who received a 34-save performance from goaltender Carter Hart. Couturier added an assist.

Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman scored and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied two assists for the Oilers. Goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots.

With the score tied 3-3, Atkinson wired a slap shot from just inside the right circle at 4:18 of the final frame to net his sixth goal of the campaign. He and Giroux became first Philadelphia players since Jakub Voracek in 2014-15 to register points in each of the first five games of a season.

Couturier’s empty-net goal in the final minute rounded out the scoring.

The clubs skated to a wild opening 21 minutes, with the Flyers twice blowing leads. Giroux netted his fourth goal of the season when he opened the scoring on a wraparound at the 7:22 mark.

Thompson doubled the lead at 10:05 when he took advantage of Koskinen mishandling the puck behind the net and converted on a wraparound in the ensuing chaos.

Barrie put the hosts on the board 35 seconds later with a sharp-angled backhander for his first goal of the season.

McDavid’s fortuitous power-play goal -- his pass ricocheted off a defender’s skate and into the net for his seventh goal of the season -- came with 17.8 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Atkinson put the Flyers ahead again seemingly in the blink of an eye when he batted a bouncing puck into the net with 0.6 seconds remaining in the period. However, Hyman zipped a one-timer, set up by McDavid, 54 seconds into the second period to again even the score 3-3.

With the assist, McDavid became just the seventh player in league history to open the season with six consecutive multi-point games.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leon Draisaitl, unbeaten Oilers hand Knights third straight loss

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a three-point game and Zack Kassian netted a third-period game-winner to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-3 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Las Vegas. Zach Hyman scored twice and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves for the Oilers, who have...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to keep their undefeated streak going on Wednesday night when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & 360 or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nate Thompson
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NESN

Jack Eichel Expresses Excitement To Join Golden Knights After Sabres Trade

Jack Eichel finally got traded out of Buffalo and he appears to be pretty excited for what’s next. The Sabres traded the star center after a tumultuous summer of rumors and drama to the Golden Knights on Thursday. Eichel will have surgery to repair a herniated disc and it is unclear when he will make his Vegas debut.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Hot and Cold, Conflicting Reports on Golden Knights Jack Eichel Trade

One outlet says it’s on the one-yard line. Another outlet says talks between the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights cooled over the weekend. And Vegas Hockey Now is chumming our sources, who helped us break the news last week, for the real story. The NHL trade saga of Jack Eichel is in month seven, and it’s time for it to end.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy