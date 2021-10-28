Investigators lay out trail that led to man in child pornography trial

When Alex R. Payne’s trial on charges of allegedly getting juveniles to send him nude photos by posing as a teen began Tuesday, Payne’s attorney said the images on Payne’s phone could have been captured by someone else.

On Wednesday, the detective who investigated the case and a Daviess County Sheriff’s Department forensic phone and computer analyst presented evidence in their attempt to convince jurors that Payne was the only person involved.

Payne, 32, is on trial on eight counts of use of a juvenile in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), one count of use of a juvenile in a sexual performance (victim under age 18) and 10 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.

Jurors heard from two additional victims early Wednesday, whose photos were found on a phone investigators took from a home on Booth Avenue during a search. But the bulk of the day was taken with testimony by Officer Brad Youngman, who investigated the case for the sheriff’s department, and Special Deputy Cheryl Purdy, who outlined how she examined Payne’s phone and found the images.

Jurors saw 19 images of juveniles baring their breasts or genitals on the phone found at Booth Avenue, which was occupied by Payne’s mother. Jurors also saw numerous other images of young girls who were not clothed but had sent photos, as well as a video of a young girl removing her clothing in front of a camera and behaving in a sexual manner.

Youngman, who is now lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, told jurors that when he received information about Payne in August 2018, he drove by the Booth Avenue home on a number of occasions and noted the vehicles outside, which a search revealed were all owned by Payne. Copies of documents shown to jurors, such as Payne’s driver’s license and vehicle registrations, listed the Booth Avenue home as Payne’s address.

When detectives served a search warrant at the home, Payne’s mother directed them to Payne’s bedroom. In the room, detectives found male clothing, mail in Payne’s name and multiple electronic items, including the phone, which was by the head of the bed.

Payne’s attorney, William Butler, tried to puncture the idea that Payne lived at the residence, noting that none of Payne’s vehicles were there when the search was conducted. Butler asked if Youngman had noticed whether Payne had just a few clothes or many clothes there.

When Butler questioned Youngman about the “absence of clothes,” Youngman said, “I saw clothes, so I didn’t consider that an absence of clothes.”

Purdy testified that she received Payne’s phone, but was unable to open it at first. Then, Indiana State Police detectives, who interviewed Payne at his workplace in Tell City the day the search warrant was served in Owensboro, provided a second phone owned by Payne, along with the pass code.

The pass code for the phone collected in Indiana opened the phone investigators found on Booth Avenue, Purdy testified.

Along with the photos and videos, the phone from Booth Avenue contained numerous Kik Messenger conversations between a person believed to be Payne with juveniles, whose ages ranged from 11 to 17. The messages were sometimes graphically sexual in nature, and all of the messages read to the jury included a request that the girls send photos.

In messages, the man believed to be Payne would tell the juveniles he was anywhere from 16 to 24 years old. In a few of the messages, the man identified himself to the girls as “Alex” and said he lived in Kentucky.

The defense will present its case Thursday. The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. in Daviess Circuit Court.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse