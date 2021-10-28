CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is simulcasting, historic racing?

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer What is simulcasting?
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

HorseRacing.com says, “Simulcast horse racing refers to watching broadcasts, mostly live, sometimes delayed, from tracks from all over the world. It is a great way to keep track of the Triple Crown if you are unable to attend the track itself. Perhaps you are interested in viewing a particular event at...

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
This Week in History: Nov. 1-5

Mat Carden Jr., was arrested by deputy sheriff Jim Bales on a warrant charging the possession of an illicit moonshine still. Carden’s arrest followed a search of his premises by deputy Bales, under authority of a search warrant issued by Judge Wells. The sheriff found a barrel-and-a-half of mash in a state of fermentation, a copper still and a small amount of moonshine whisky.
‘2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast’ Begins November 3rd In Las Vegas

(CBS) – The 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast began today, November 3rd in Las Vegas and will continue until a champion is crowned on November 7th. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena, 40 cowboys will take to the dirt with the goal of earning the gold buckle along with the title of 2021 PBR World Champion and a cool $1 million bonus. This year’s competitors include the top 5 PBR seeded cowboys; #1 Jose Vitor Leme, #2 Kaique Pachecho, #3 Cooper Davis, #4 Joao Ricardo Vieira and #5 Boudreaux Campbell. Rounding out the other 35 qualifying spots will...
A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
Horse Jockey Miguel Mena Dead At 34, Struck By Car On Halloween

Horse jockey Miguel Mena was tragically killed after being stuck by a car in Louisville Sunday night, according to reports. He was only 34. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Kentucky says Mena was walking on the interstate in Louisville when he was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 PM.
NASCAR to welcome back an old friend for Phoenix race

The season finale weekend at Phoenix Raceway is set to see what has become somewhat of a rarity in NASCAR: practice and qualifying sessions. For the majority of the 2020 NASCAR season after the sport made its May return following the hiatus caused by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, practice and qualifying were completely wiped off the calendar during race weekends.
Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. Gotham FC

Racing Louisville FC is set for a home-and-home series of sorts against NJ/NY Gotham FC to conclude its inaugural regular season as the teams meet Thursday in Louisville and Sunday in Harrison, N.J. The scheduling quirk is the result of an original Oct. 1 meeting between the two at Lynn...
Apollo's Ashby runner-up at state

PARIS — Despite the rainy and muddy conditions Saturday afternoon, Apollo High School junior Thomas Ashby zipped to a second-place finish at the KHSAA Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon Cross Country Course. Ashby, who entered as the Region 1 individual champion, finished in 16:36 to earn his...
No. 8 Michigan State rallies to beat No. 6 Michigan, 37-33

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kenneth Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 in a thrilling comeback victory Saturday. The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter...
DC's Humphreys numbers getting noticed for Mr. Football

Joe Humphreys has been getting more attention from high school football observers as the last few weeks of the regular season unfolded and the playoffs are about to begin. The Daviess County quarterback is being touted more heavily now as a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate, and DC football has been more out front on social media in promoting Humphreys for that honor. Humphreys’ family has been active on social media with highlights and updates for well over a year now.
Seems impossible we are in the month of November. Where has this year gone? It is just so amazing we move through a year so quickly. There is so much to be thankful for and also so much we have regrets for. My prayer is always for this COVID virus to be on the downside of our lives and we begin to see a light of hope in our lives. Again, I must say I am sorry that I have missed more weeks of not having a Sacramento news article.
Maryland Gaming Commission Approves Partnerships Between Casinos, Sportsbook Operators

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While sports betting licenses for five local casinos remain in limbo, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday approved partnerships between sportsbook operators and the casinos awaiting final approval from a state commission. “Today we had good news Maryland lottery and gaming control com soon approved the five facility operators for sports wagering,” said John Martin, Director Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. As WJZ reported, the state panel that has the final say on sports betting licenses did not take any action on those applications Wednesday, instead moving to ask casinos for more information. The applications from...
Former ECU star Norby to receive Bragan Award

FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina All-American Connor Norby was set to receive the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) tonight at the Annual Awards Gala, which will be held at the Fort Worth Club. Norby, who was named to six All-America Teams following his sophomore season, closed out a remarkable season batting .415 […]
