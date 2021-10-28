Evolution core profit beats forecasts

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Evolution AB on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates and said growth...

wkzo.com

Evonik Q3 core profit broadly in-line on increased demand, higher pricing

(Reuters) – German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported adjusted core profit for the third quarter broadly in-line with analysts’ estimates, citing increased demand across all of its divisions and higher pricing. The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to ingredients for Pfizer/BioNTech’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kdal610.com

Japan’s Fujifilm jumps in Tokyo trading after company releases results early

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares in Fujifilm Holdings Corp surged in early Tokyo trading on Thursday after the camera and drug maker released half-year earnings ahead of schedule, revealing a jump in sales and profit. Fujifilm shares surged as much as 4.8% versus a 1% advance on the benchmark Nikkei index.
MARKETS
kdal610.com

ViacomCBS edges past revenue estimates on streaming strength

(Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales. A large part of the media giant’s businesses was buoyed by a rebound in the ad-spending environment, driven by the resumption of live sports. That, coupled with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Fox Corp. Sees Profit Tumble After Year-Earlier Gain, But Revenues Rise

Fox Corp. said profit in its fiscal first quarter fell due to comparisons with a sizable gain in the year-earlier period, even as revenue in the quarter was bolstered by advertising and distribution fees. The owner of Fox News Channel, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcast network said net income attributable to shareholders in the period came to $701 million, or $1.21 a share, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.83 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The figures were affected by the presence of a one-time payment from Walt Disney Co. a year earlier tied to its purchase of cable and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Reynolds Consumer Products shares fall as high costs for labor and raw materials take a toll on outlook

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

