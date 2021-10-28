CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Australia's JB Hi-Fi Rises as Sales Rebound in October

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Store reopenings in New South Wales are helping JB Hi-Fi Ltd's October sales, Australia's No.2 electronics retailer said on Thursday, after reporting downbeat numbers for the first quarter due to lockdown-related hit to its business. Shares of the company rose 3.4%...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Next’s online strength drives 17% sales rise in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) – British clothing retailer Next reported a 17% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to 2019, before the pandemic disrupted trading, and maintained its full-year profit guidance. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, kept its guidance for full-price sales for the rest of the 2021-22...
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Australia’s AMP exits life insurance with $389 million stake sale

(Reuters) -Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life’s Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager’s exit from life insurance. The stake sale will fetch AMP A$524 million ($389.28 million) and comes years after the Australian company...
WORLD
mix929.com

Japan’s auto sales slump clouds prospects of consumption rebound

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s automobile sales slumped 31.3% in October from a year earlier to mark the fourth straight month of declines, industry data showed on Monday, a sign output cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were hurting the country’s already weak consumption. The domestic sales data is among few...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#New South Wales#Reuters#Fi Ltd#Covid#Vertium Asset Management
marketpulse.com

Canada’s retail sales rebound

The Canadian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2361, down 0.02% on the day. Canada ended the week on a positive note, as consumer spending bounced back in August. Headline retail sales were up 2.1% and core retail sales jumped 2.7% (MoM). This follows a weak July, with readings of -0.1% and -0.4%, respectively. The sharp turnaround was supported by several provinces easing health restrictions, which boosted consumer spending. The strong data didn’t affect the Canadian dollar, which had an uneventful week and was almost unchanged on Friday. The currency touched a 4-month high last week, briefly dropping below the 1.23 line.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-UK Gears up to Produce Rare Earth Magnets, Cut Reliance on China

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines with government support, to cut its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions, two sources with direct knowledge said. A government-funded feasibility study is due to be published...
WORLD
sgbonline.com

Escalade’s Q3 Sales Rise Four Percent

Escalade, Inc. posted quarterly revenue of $81.3 million, an increase of 4.1 percent over the prior year. Quarterly diluted earnings per share were $0.43, a decline of 39.5 percent versus Q3 2020, and an increase of 140 percent versus Q3 2019. “Third quarter results reflect continued demand for our products,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Chicago Sun-Times

McDonald’s sales rise 14% on larger orders, higher prices

Higher menu prices aren’t yet denting demand for McDonald’s, which reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter. Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company said...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Fully vaccinated passenger died mid-flight from coronavirus

On 25 October, a fully vaccinated air passenger was flying from Turkey to Germany when he tragically lost his life. The 51-year-old man had presented his vaccination status prior to entering the flight, but the postmortem reports revealed that he had been infected with the coronavirus. The official cause of death has not been ruled as COVID as the man had an extensive history with serious illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

STOCK MARKETS REBOUND IN OCTOBER

As expected, equity markets rebounded strongly after drifting sideways to down over the last quarter. More than half of S&P 500 stocks were down more than 20% from their 2021 peaks at the end of September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.4% during October resulting in year-to-date returns of 17% while the S&P 500 was up nearly 8% to 22.6%.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy