The future for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is still a hazy one, but it appears that he's at least trending in the right direction. That direction may very well be aimed at a late-season return for the 24-year-old, who's due for what many expect to be the richest contract ever offered to a player at his position. The Green Bay Packers picked up Alexander's fifth-year option this past offseason, tying him to the team through the 2022 campaign and expanding the window to negotiate a deal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO