In a first for iHeartRadio, it had more than 300 million global streams and downloads during October as Podtrac reports the gap between iHeart and the other publishers it measures continued to widen. Podtrac says iHeartRadio had more than 321 million downloads and streams last month, a 14% increase compared to a month earlier. And iHeart’s monthly audience topped 31 million – an increase of about a million as the company added a dozen new shows to its lineup.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO