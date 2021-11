Glyndebourene has announced that its Managing Director Sarsh Hopwood is set to retire next autumn following a career of 25 years with the company. Hopwood was at the forefront of the initiative to have the company invest in its intellectual property and expanding its reach to new audiences worldwide. She was among the leaders of the construction of the Production Hub. She has also enabled the development of the Glyndebourne Academy, which has focused on the yiunger generation of opera performers and lovers.

