We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Leslie Jarrett and Sean Jarrett, two kids, and a baby on the way. Formerly a high school math teacher, Leslie Jarrett is now a furniture flipper, totally transforming old and unloved pieces of furniture. “My passion for furniture flipping started in college when I needed a dresser and I didn’t have a lot of money to spend, so I found one in the garbage to give it a new life,” Leslie begins. “Since then, I’ve loved the hunt for quality and unique pieces to fill my home. Once I ran out of space in my own home I started to flip pieces to sell through Facebook Marketplace and Instagram: @wonderfullymadebyleslie.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO