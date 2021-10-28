Herald & Review Almanac for Oct. 28

NEW ORLEANS — News broke this week that the Cint Group, a Swedish market research firm, has agreed to buy New Orleans-based analytics company Lucid for roughly $1.1 billion. Cint, which listed on the Stockholm and NASDAQ exchanges in February, said it will pay $580 million in cash and $470 million in shares for Lucid. “Cint and Lucid are complementary leaders in the insights industry, helping insights-driven companies unlock substantial efficiencies across their value chains,” said Cint CEO Tom Buehlmann in a statement posted to the company’s website. “Us coming together will be a transformational step change for Cint. The combined organization will be a global leader in technology-enabled insights, and further strengthen Cint’s current proven business model.” Founded in 2010 by Patrick Comer, Lucid makes software that “helps organizations access survey takers who contribute authentic responses to their studies providing valuable data for their insights.” The company, which has been growing year after year, said it has approximately 230 employees spread across offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

