Herald & Review Almanac for Oct. 28

Herald & Review
 7 days ago

On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland. In 1636, the General Court of Massachusetts passed a legislative act establishing Harvard College. In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York...

herald-review.com

UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Today is Saturday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2021 with 62 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include John...
SCIENCE
artofmanliness.com

In Praise of The Old Farmer’s Almanac

While shopping at a grocery store a few months ago, my 10-year-old son, Gus, bought a copy of The Old Farmer’s Almanac with his allowance. Since then, the kid has read it almost every night. His copy is now well-worn and tattered. He’s been taking it over to his grandparents’...
LIFESTYLE
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Oct. 25-29: New Orleans’ First ‘Unicorn’

NEW ORLEANS — News broke this week that the Cint Group, a Swedish market research firm, has agreed to buy New Orleans-based analytics company Lucid for roughly $1.1 billion. Cint, which listed on the Stockholm and NASDAQ exchanges in February, said it will pay $580 million in cash and $470 million in shares for Lucid. “Cint and Lucid are complementary leaders in the insights industry, helping insights-driven companies unlock substantial efficiencies across their value chains,” said Cint CEO Tom Buehlmann in a statement posted to the company’s website. “Us coming together will be a transformational step change for Cint. The combined organization will be a global leader in technology-enabled insights, and further strengthen Cint’s current proven business model.” Founded in 2010 by Patrick Comer, Lucid makes software that “helps organizations access survey takers who contribute authentic responses to their studies providing valuable data for their insights.” The company, which has been growing year after year, said it has approximately 230 employees spread across offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Post

Trump campaign payments for ‘command centers’ at D.C. hotels could undermine executive privilege claim in Jan. 6 investigation

It was a month after the 2020 presidential election, and Bernard Kerik was starting to panic. The former New York City police chief and his friend Rudolph W. Giuliani were shelling out thousands of dollars for hotel rooms and travel in their effort to find evidence of voting fraud and persuade state legislators to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas Observer

Things Overheard at the QAnon Rally for the Return of JFK Jr.

The QAnon crowd is a gift that keeps on giving to unintentional comedy. They give and give and give and never ask for anything in return, except to be taken seriously. On Tuesday, hundreds of conspiracy theorists gathered at AT&T Discovery Plaza because of a rumored celebrity appearance. Nope, not the Stones, who were in town for a concert, but the late John F. Kennedy Jr.
DALLAS, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Supreme Court may have tipped its hand on blockbuster gun case

For years, cities across the country have limited who may carry a gun in public. The Supreme Court will soon decide whether these limits violate the Second Amendment. The effect could be staggering — the difference between a few hundred guns and hundreds of thousands of guns on the streets of Los Angeles, New York City or Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS

