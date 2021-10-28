Biden delays Pope trip for crisis talks with Democrats at 9am today to convince progressives to vote for infrastructure bill as The Squad threatens to kill it after he dropped family leave and billionaires' tax to appease Manchin and Sinema
President Joe Biden has postponed his flight to meet the Pope so that he can stay in Washington DC several hours longer, and try and convince his own party to back his infrastructure bill. Biden was due to fly to Rome early on Thursday, ahead of his Friday audience...www.dailymail.co.uk
Comments / 0