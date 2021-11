Singer Seo In Young directly addressed past rumors that continued to circulate online. On November 2, IHQ variety show 'It's On Us' featured singer Seo In Young as a guest. During a 'true or false' game, Seo In Young addressed various rumors that continued to follow her throughout her career. First, Seo In Young shut down the rumors that claimed she had dragged singer IU to the bathroom in order to reprimand her. Seo In Young stated, "Apart from the fact that I'm nice or mean, I only think about myself. I'm usually not in the waiting room. It's uncomfortabe for my juniors to come into my waiting room to greet me, and it's uncomfortable for me as well. IU also stated that this was not true in another [broadcast]. I think this [rumor] is so bizarre. Why drag someone to the bathroom? If I really wanted to hit someone, I would just hit them in the waiting room." She then firmly stated, "I never dragged IU to the bathroom."

