WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team restarted its SSC slate on Friday night against Embry-Riddle at Rubin Arena. After falling in five sets to the Eagles in their first matchup earlier this season, the Sailfish looked to get revenge against ERAU (18-4, 9-3 SSC). PBA (11-12, 4-8 SSC) pushed the Eagles to their limit again, but the 'Fish failed to close out the match, falling in five sets again, 3-2. PBA has played six five-set matches this season and has fallen short in all six, making up half of its total losses.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO