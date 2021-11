Gift cards get a bad rap. While some people tend to think of them as an uncreative, last-minute gift, to me, gift cards are there for freedom. That's the freedom to select the item that your recipient really wants, not what you think they might like, especially if you're not completely tuned into their style or tastes. A gift card also saves the embarrassment and hassle of having to return or exchange an item. The only thing you need to do as the gift giver is know what kind of brand or stores your giftee likes -- the rest is easy.

