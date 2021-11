Videogame culture is rife with inferiority complexes and fandoms full of insecurity that go after critics, journalists, and one another to prove the worth of videogames as art or as consumer goods. Videogame companies like Ubisoft reward this behavior with ever more innovative ways to squeeze money out of their loyal sycophants. Ubisoft, famous for repeated scandals around workplace impropriety including but not limited to sexual harassment, put out a game called Far Cry 6. It is the 15th game released in the series in the last 17 years.

8 DAYS AGO