Re “Twice as many killed by police as are reported” (Oct. 22):. Your editorial about how many people the police have killed was one-sided. You say that 55% of the killings by American police officers have gone unreported and that it is a national tragedy. The tragedy is that you have not taken into account the reason for those killings. A police officer will react when a gun is pointed at him. A police officer will react when a criminal robs a bank and has hostages inside. An officer will react when someone is assaulting another person with a deadly weapon. A police officer puts on his/her uniform every day, and goes out into the community to protect us, not knowing whether they are coming home that night. How about listing all the police officers who have been ambushed, shot and killed and beaten up? How about recognizing the ultimate sacrifice they have given so that you and I can be safe? Stop vilifying the police. Give them credit where credit is due.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO