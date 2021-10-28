Tesla Invests in R&D, Not Advertising, & the Results Speak for Themselves

Lucid Group (LCID) is expected to report the firm's third quarter financial results in about two weeks. The firm "went public", ringing the opening bell up at Times Square back on July 26th after completing a merger through the SPAC process with Churchill Capital Corp IV on July 23rd that infused the firm with a cool $4.5 billion. Almost nobody follows the stock. Basically, five star (at TipRanks) analyst John Murphy of Bank of America is a bull (albeit with a $30 price target), and five star analyst Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanleyis a bear with a $12 price target. Of course Jonas just named Ferrari (RACE) his top EV pick and still dislikes Ford Motor (F) . Being Jonas disliked Ford at $9, he must really, really hate it above $17. At least he's a Tesla (TSLA) bull. He did get the big name in the space right.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO