CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

In odd shortcoming for a major, modern nation, U.S.P.S. suspends deliveries to Australia

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow reports on the embarrassing suspension of...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in Australia, the government said on Monday. About 9,000 Hong Kong citizens in Australia on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for the permanent visas, which open next March, said minister for immigration Alex Hawke.
IMMIGRATION
whbl.com

Australia asks why Hong Kong considers lobsters national security risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia said it is seeking answers from China on why its lobster exports have been blocked, after a top Hong Kong customs official said Beijing had imposed trade restrictions and lobster smuggling was a national security matter. Almost all of Australia’s exports of the live seafood, prized...
CHINA
freightwaves.com

FedEx suspends money-back guarantees on U.S. holiday air deliveries

FedEx Corp. said it will rescind its money-back guarantee on its U.S.-based air services for the upcoming peak holiday shipping season, nearly seven months after restoring them. Effective Nov. 1, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) will suspend the guarantee on nine air services, with three being international flights to and from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Dejoy
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
BoardingArea

Emirates prepares to add major capacity to Australia

With parts of Australia edging closer to re-opening, Emirates is preparing to add a lot of capacity to the land down under. In response to the easing of travel restrictions, from the 2nd of November, Emirates is stepping up the frequency on flights EK414/415 between Dubai and Sydney to daily operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P S#U S
Reuters

American Airlines delays vaccine mandate until January next year

Nov 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) delayed the rollout of a mandate that requires its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until Jan. 4, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a letter to employees on Thursday. This comes hours after the Biden administration moved forward...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US, Iran dispute facts of tanker incident in Sea of Oman

The United States and Iran gave sharply differing accounts Wednesday of an incident involving a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, in the latest incident in the heavily trafficked seaway. Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had thwarted an attempt last week by the US Navy to seize the vessel carrying its oil. In a statement on its website Sepahnews, the IRGC said US forces had seized the tanker laden with oil and "transferred its cargo to another tanker." The IRGC's naval forces, with air support, subsequently captured the second tanker, thwarting an alleged second attempt by the US Navy to retake the vessel, according to the statement.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
PLANetizen

The Major Shortcoming in Biden's COVID Action Plan

Correspondent's note: Readers can also listen to Wen, a CNN medical analyst, read her column by clicking on the source article. "The end of the pandemic may be in sight," writes Leana S. Wen, a nonresident senior fellow in the Brookings Institute's Metropolitan Policy Program, on Oct. 6, but "we must first accept that covid-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
MSNBC

Vax cleared for kids as stunning anti-vax threat emerges on video

In a major breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, the CDC has approved the vaccine for kids aged five to eleven. 28 million children are now eligible for this vaccine and the White House says there are enough doses for all of them. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the GOP effort to push partisan anti-vaccine attacks.Nov. 4, 2021.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy