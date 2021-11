State Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside), whose vote against repealing the Parental Notification of Abortion Act — which requires abortion providers to notify a parent or adult family member at least 48 hours in advance of performing the procedure on a patient under the age of 18 – risked alienating many Democratic voters, said afterward that his decision did not lessen his support for protecting a woman’s right to choose.

BROOKFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO