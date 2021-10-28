Gwendolyn Harris

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
WASHINGTON— A federal judge appeared unwilling Thursday to block the release of scores of White House documents from the National Archives sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, seeking to stop the...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial hasn’t even started and yet issues of race are dominating the case in which three white men are charged with murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man’s slaying has become part of the broader reckoning on racial injustice in the...
London — Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to grant approval for the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. The pill was licensed for adults...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters before the season's start that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19, but after a positive test result on Wednesday, his true vaccination status was revealed. Rodgers was asked directly about it back in August, to which he said he had been "immunized."...
Comments / 0