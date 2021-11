It's not time to worry about Wilson's goal drought originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The good news for Tom Wilson is that he is part of one of the top lines in hockey through the early season. He, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov have combined for 14 goals and 21 assists in just nine games. The bad news is that, of those 14 goals, Wilson has contributed none of them and is still searching for his first goal.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO