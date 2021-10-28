CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Shares Close Lower as Yields Surge

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 18.30 points or 0.25% to 7,430.40 during Thursday’s trade, as investors digested third quarter earnings results and market updates both locally and abroad, while a stronger than expected consumer price index spurred yields higher, with the Reserve Bank...

za.investing.com

investing.com

FOMC Taper Lifts Wall Street

A fence-sitting FOMC which announced a long-overdue tapering, but stuck to its no rate hikes and transitory inflation line was enough to greenlight another rally on Wall Street yesterday, which was happy to keep the momentum of the impressive Q3 earnings season going. It was another record close as the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wednesday’s Trading Session in The Local Markets

In Wednesday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up by 1.18%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 1.43%, the Financial 15 went down by 0.07%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.39% and lastly the South African Listed Property Index up by 2.5%. The Rand traded at R15.47 against the United States Dollar, R21.13 against the Great British Pound , and R17.92 against the Euro . Massmart (JO: MSMJ ) released their results yesterday and investors took a liking to them as the stock climbed substantially and Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) continued to reach new 52-week lows. MTN (JO: MTNJ ) reported the company’s quarterly financials, and they were impressive the group's data and fintech revenue up by 34.5% and 35%, respectively. Afrimat (JO: AFTJ ) has also reported its six-month financial results and showed a 24.1% increase in the operating profit margin and a strong balance sheet.
MARKETS
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 unchanged

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 unchanged 0.00%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life Insurance...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report. The last 24 hours has highlighted just how challenging the current environment is for central banks,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Continued Fed Accomodation Drives Global Markets Higher; BTC Falls

S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 futures were higher in trading ahead of the US open on Thursday while futures on the Dow were marginally lower. European shares also surged to new records as global markets digested Wednesday's comments from the Chair of the Federal Reserve Chair. Jerome Powell said that the bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy, although it is starting to reduce its stimulus program.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Surging This Week

An analyst issued a report that said Silvergate Capital's stock price movement is closely correlated to that of Bitcoin's. President Joe Biden's Working Group on Financial Markets released a report on stablecoins that also could be favorable for the stock. What happened. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.55%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Mobile Telecommunications, Industrial Engineering and Electronic & Electrical Equipment sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.55%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United...
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Drag Markets Lower

December soybean oil closed down 1.45 cent and January soybeans were down 21 1/2 cents, succumbing to pressure from lower oil prices and the anticipation of another record harvest for Brazil in early 2022. Corn and all three U.S. wheats finished lower, in spite of USDA’s report 48.2 mb of corn sold for export last week.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
Reuters

Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in quarterly net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality. Friday's result rounded up a strong quarter for...
WORLD
Reuters

Sterling edges higher ahead of central bank meetings

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up on Wednesday but remained within striking distance of an almost three-week low versus the dollar and the euro ahead of crucial central bank policy meetings in Britain and the United States. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to detail plans to end its bond...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Australia's Reserve Bank signals the end of ultra-cheap money. Here's what it will mean

The Reserve Bank of Australia had a Cup Day surprise in store for the country, announcing it was abandoning its policy of “yield curve control”, meaning it was no longer going to defend any particular interest rate for borrowing over any particular duration. Until today it had a formal target for the three-year bond yield of 0.10%, enabling banks to provide three-year fixed mortgages very cheaply, and indicating the cash rate wouldn’t climb above 0.10% until the most recent three-year bond expires in April 2024. But it has now abandoned the target, a full two years early. Why control the yield curve in...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?

BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to Neutral from Buy without a price target. Channel checks indicate that competition "is on the rise" and that tailwinds to CrowdStrike's growth in 2022 will prevail downtick from 2021, Powell notes. As such, the analyst thinks the company's annual recurring...
STOCKS

