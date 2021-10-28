CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony reports 1% rise in Q2 profit, beats estimates

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Sony Group Corp on Thursday reported a 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter, beating estimates, as a stronger performance in its electronics business offset a fall in gaming profit. Sony reported profit of 318.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) for July-September. That compared...

China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Activision Blizzard Reports Solid Q3 Earnings but Grim Q4 Outlook Worries Investors

John Freeman, VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to break down factors weighing on video game publisher Activision Blizzard as it deals with the fallout from delayed releases and sexual harassment scandals. While not great for business, Freeman also questioned if the issues of the toxic corporate culture could have had an impact on title delays as well.
Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday. Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on the KOSPI versus an IPO price of 90,000 won. The financial technology firm raised 1.5 trillion won ($1.27 billion) from its IPO. The IPO consisted of all newly-issued shares.
