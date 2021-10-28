CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony reports 1% rise in Q2 profit, beats estimates

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Sony Group Corp on Thursday reported a 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter, beating estimates, as a stronger performance in its electronics business offset a fall in gaming profit. Sony reported profit of 318.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) for July-September. That compared...

whbl.com

China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
TECHNOLOGY
WNCY

Dutch watchdog to review online brokerages over app surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch markets regulator will investigate how investment apps are influencing consumer behaviour, it said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in the number of do-it-yourself investors. In its yearly review of major trends, the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) said that the number of Dutch households...
TECHNOLOGY
WNCY

CNH Industrial cautious on FY amid supply chain constraints after strong Q3

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian American vehicle maker CNH Industrial sounded a cautious note on its 2021 outlook due to supply chain issues, after its operating profit almost doubled in the third quarter supported by a strong performance of its agriculture business. The maker of farm machinery, construction equipment, Iveco commercial vehicles...
MILAN, WI
WNCY

Moderna cuts full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion estimated previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation. The company said it was now expecting deliveries of between 700...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WNCY

Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel recovery

(Reuters) -Booking Holdings Inc posted a 77% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people used the online travel agent to book trips after the United States announced it would open borders to vaccinated foreign nationals. Travel searches to the world’s largest economy on Booking-owned travel website Kayak surged...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNCY

Square investors approve $29 billion buyout of Afterpay

(Reuters) – Square Inc shareholders have approved the issuance of new shares for the U.S. company’s $29 billion purchase of Afterpay Ltd, bringing Australia and the buy now, pay later sector’s largest buyout a step closer to fruition. The purchase by Square, the payments firm of Twitter Inc co-founder Jack...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Albemarle swings to quarterly loss after arbitration payout

(Reuters) – Albemarle Corp said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss due to a one-time charge linked to its 2015 buyout of a rival that made it the world’s largest producer of lithium. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

