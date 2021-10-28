CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis Q3 sales down 14% due to 600,000 units in lost production from chip crisis

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker, said on Thursday its revenue fell 14% on a pro-forma basis in the third quarter, mainly due to a loss of 600,000 vehicles or 30% of planned production, following the chip crisis. Third-quarter revenue amounted to 32.551 billion euros ($37.8 million),...

