Implementing DMARC to eliminate phishing emails

Receive protection against phishing and account takeovers with the Yubico Security Key C NFC. Providing strong authentication, it helps to provide passwordless logins and supports two-factor authentication with strong, single-factor, hardware-based authentication. This Yubico device ensures rapid adoption and organizational security with authentication speeds of up to four times quicker than SMS-based authentication. All the while, it doesn’t require a battery or network connectivity, making it always accessible. Furthermore, this gadget provides tap-to-go login on NFC-enabled Android devices for ease. You can also connect it to third-party sites like 1Password, Dashlane Premium, and Keeper. Attach it to a keyring to carry it around every day while the reinforced body adds protection. Overall, reduce your IT operational costs and enhance your password security at all times with this EDC device.
