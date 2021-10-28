CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Implementing DMARC to eliminate phishing emails

By Helga Labus
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this interview with Help Net Security, Alexander Garcia-Tobar, CEO at Valimail, explains the importance of implementing DMARC, as email is still greatly used by cybercriminals to infiltrate and attack organizations. Email has been and still is one of the most common attack tools used by cybercriminals. Why do...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

IRONSCALES Releases State of Cybersecurity Survey, Cites Email Phishing as Biggest Security Threat To Businesses

Over 80% of respondents to IRONSCALES’ survey experienced an increase in email phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic. Cybersecurity issues are making headlines with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and Twitch data breaches as just two recent examples. The threats making the news are not happening in a vacuum and are causing great concern among IT professionals, according to a recent IRONSCALES survey. In fact, according to the research, email phishing is the top concern of 90% of IT professionals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Researchers spot dangerous Squid Game-themed phishing emails

Watch out for emails pushing Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes, online games and even sneak previews of a potential second season. Cybersecurity researchers say they may be carrying dangerous malware. Earlier this week Kaspersky researchers reported that, starting in September, they found several dozen malicious files online posing as content related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
windowsreport.com

Phishing emails containing QR codes can steal your Microsoft 365 credentials

Experts from Abnormal Security detected a new email phishing campaign. The emails contain QR codes that, if scanned, can lead to serious problems. Besides the scannable codes, apparently, there are also voicemail messages. Attackers use this method to steal Microsoft 365 credentials from victims. Hackers are at it again are...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SlashNext Launches Email Detection and Response for Google Workspace to Detect and Remove Targeted Spear Phishing with 99% Accuracy

Now organizations can leverage SlashNext’s award-winning AI threat detection to securely detect and remove targeted spear phishing and other human threats that easily evade Google Workspace security defenses. SlashNext, the leader in SaaS-based multi-channel spear-phishing and human hacking defense, announced the SlashNext Email Detection and Response for Google Workspace. In...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Emails#Email Fraud#Phishing Attacks#Email Authentication#Dmarc#Google
ZDNet

These phishing emails use QR codes to bypass defences and steal Microsoft 365 usernames and passwords

Cyber criminals are sending out phishing emails containing QR codes in a campaign designed to harvest login credentials for Microsoft 365 cloud applications. Usernames and passwords for enterprise cloud services like Microsoft 365 are a prime target for cyber criminals, who can exploit them to launch malware or ransomware attacks, or sell stolen login credentials onto other hackers to use for their own campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

You know how to identify phishing emails – a cybersecurity researcher explains how to trust your instincts to foil the attacks

An employee at MacEwan University got an email in 2017 from someone claiming to be a construction contractor asking to change the account number where almost $12 million in payments were sent. A week later the actual contractor called asking when the payment would arrive. The email about the account number change was fake. Instead of going to the contractor, the payments were sent to accounts controlled by criminals. Fake emails that try to get people to do things they wouldn’t normally do, such as send money, run dangerous programs or give out passwords, are known as phishing emails. Cybersecurity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beta News

How safe is your email?

Despite the rising popularity of other communication and collaboration methods like Zoom and Teams, email remains at the core of business correspondence. However, it also remains a popular vehicle for delivering cyberattacks and other unwelcome material. Secure email company Avanan has produced an infographic looking at email safety. You probably...
INTERNET
The Next Web

You’re just as good as a cybersecurity expert at spotting a phishing email

An employee at MacEwan University got an email in 2017 from someone claiming to be a construction contractor asking to change the account number where almost $12 million in payments were sent. A week later the actual contractor called asking when the payment would arrive. The email about the account number change was fake. Instead of going to the contractor, the payments were sent to accounts controlled by criminals.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
helpnetsecurity.com

A ransomware reality check for CISOs

The rising tide of ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors has reached unprecedented heights. Now at the top of many CISOs’ agendas, a confluence of technical, legal, ethical, and regulatory shifting winds is making this scourge on industrial environments increasingly difficult to navigate. The dilemmas organizations must deal with are...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Tens of thousands unpatched GitLab servers under attack via CVE-2021-22205

Attackers are actively exploiting an “old” vulnerability (CVE-2021-22205) to take over on-premise GitLab servers, Rapid7 researcher Jacob Baines warns. The additional bad news is that at least half of the 60,000 internet-facing GitLab installations the company detects are not patched against this issue. What are the attackers doing with these...
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

Phishing emails deliver spooky zombie-themed MirCop ransomware

A new phishing campaign pretending to be supply lists infects users with the MirCop ransomware that encrypts a target system in under fifteen minutes. The actors begin the attack by sending an unsolicited email to the victim, supposedly following up on a previous arrangement about an order. The email body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Thwarting Phishing Threats With Simulations

Social engineering schemes continue to flourish, making their way into company inboxes with the intent to mislead employees into downloading malicious software. These schemes appear fraudulent to those familiar with phishing. But for employees not educated about such attacks, or anyone busy and rushing to get their job done, it’s easy for mistakes to happen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gadget Flow

Yubico Security Key C NFC defends against phishing attacks and eliminates account takeovers

Receive protection against phishing and account takeovers with the Yubico Security Key C NFC. Providing strong authentication, it helps to provide passwordless logins and supports two-factor authentication with strong, single-factor, hardware-based authentication. This Yubico device ensures rapid adoption and organizational security with authentication speeds of up to four times quicker than SMS-based authentication. All the while, it doesn’t require a battery or network connectivity, making it always accessible. Furthermore, this gadget provides tap-to-go login on NFC-enabled Android devices for ease. You can also connect it to third-party sites like 1Password, Dashlane Premium, and Keeper. Attach it to a keyring to carry it around every day while the reinforced body adds protection. Overall, reduce your IT operational costs and enhance your password security at all times with this EDC device.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Eliminate The Guessing With This Email Tracker

If you have a business or a job where successful submission of your emails impacts your ability to succeed, chances are you are oftentimes left wondering if that email you sent ever reached its intended destination. Many people rely on emails to promote their business and engage their clientele, but...
COMPUTERS
yourvalley.net

Wash: Here’s how to identify phishing emails to foil cyberattacks

An employee at MacEwan University got an email in 2017 from someone claiming to be a construction contractor asking to change the account number where almost $12 million in payments were sent. A week later the actual contractor called asking when the payment would arrive. The email about the account...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Three OT security lessons learned from 2021’s biggest cyber incidents

What do an oil pipeline, a water treatment plant, and a railway system have in common? They each rely on operational technology (OT) environments, and they were all victims of cyber attacks that generated headlines around the world. The Colonial Pipeline, Oldsmar water treatment plant, and Iranian Railways incidents are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Despite large investments in security tools, organizations are not confident they can stop data exfiltration

An Osterman Research survey of 255 cybersecurity professionals (CIOs, IT managers, CISOs and security managers), exploring attitudes and perceptions surrounding data exfiltration. Most notably, the research reveals data exfiltration remains a significant threat and despite large investments in security tools, organizations are not confident they can stop data exfiltration. In...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

40% of organizations suffered a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months

Despite increasing cyberattacks targeting data in the cloud, 83% of businesses are still failing to encrypt half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud, raising even greater concerns as to the impact cyber criminals can have. 40% of organizations have experienced a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months, according to a study conducted by 451 Research.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Qrypt releases two solutions to ensure quantum-secure encryption for businesses

Qrypt launched two new solutions: the Cloud Enterprise Portal, and Digital Quantum Key Distribution (Digital QKD). This expands on Qrypt’s Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) portfolio which provides high-quality quantum random numbers and the tools to ensure Everlasting Security. Enterprises can now integrate quantum encryption into their software services with tools that are fast, easy to use, highly scalable, and don’t require expensive infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 70 released

Securing your WordPress website against ransomware attacks. The warning signs of burnout and how to deal with it. How to prevent corporate credentials ending up on the dark web. Risky business: Steps for building an effective GRC program. ​A ​remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks. Zero trust: Bringing security up...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy