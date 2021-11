BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team looks for its third straight victory on Friday night when it visits UTSA. Kickoff in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. UAB (5-8-2, 3-3-0 C-USA) is coming off a 1-0 victory at Middle Tennessee. Laura Zemberyova scored the only goal of the match and Eve Beyer recorded her sixth career clean sheet. UAB is 3-6-0 on the road and currently sits in third place in Conference USA West with nine points.

14 DAYS AGO