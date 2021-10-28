CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 WC: Starc being monitored after being struck on knee

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is being monitored by team medical staff after being struck on the knee during training. Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka...

www.birminghamstar.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after being hit on shoulder against Pak

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been taken for scans after he received a blow on his shoulder during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan. "Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

ICC Player of the Month: Shakib Al Hasan shortlisted for October

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been nominated as the player of the month for October by the International Cricket Council (ICC). ICC on Thursday announced the October nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards, instituted in January this year to recognise the best international performances across formats for male and female cricketers.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Lot goes behind picking a wicket, doesn't just happen, says Ashwin

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said that it takes a lot of effort to pick a wicket, and it is not something that can just happen during a cricket match. India will next lock horns against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Scotland will give everything they have got to beat India, says skipper Coetzer

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer on Thursday said the team will give their everything to beat India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. India will next lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

West Indies to tour Pakistan for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs in December

Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced West Indies will play three T20Is and as many ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13-22. According to PCB, this will be the West Indies' first tour of...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Family is our place where we can lean upon, says Ashwin

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday expressed gratitude towards his family for always supporting him during tough times. India will next lock horns against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Nigar Sultana to captain Bangladesh in women's World Cup qualifiers

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 4 (ANI): Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the Bangladesh squad in the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. Pakistan and Bangladesh will feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the tournament to be played across four venues in Harare.
WORLD

