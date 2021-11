Nasser Hussain fears Yorkshire’s handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims will send a message to players in their academy that racial discrimination can be passed off as banter.Rafiq’s allegations against the club have been in the public domain for over a year but the issue has begun to gather major momentum following revelations by ESPNCricinfo over the contents of an independent report into the matter.The report upheld that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” during his time at the club, but it has since emerged that the panel determined repeated use of the word “P***” against the spinner...

SOCIETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO