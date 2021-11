Lots of chaos and grumbling and frustration followed by the right play at the right time for a timely victory. The Stars were outshot 45-22, they handed one of the best power plays in the league 11 minutes of man advantage time, and they lost Jani Hakanpaa to a game misconduct penalty for a kneeing major. Yet, Braden Holtby was spectacular making 43 saves in goal, Dallas dominated much of the third period when it came to scoring chances, and Denis Gurianov shook off the early season doldrums with a sizzling overtime backhand for the win.

