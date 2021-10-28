CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cruz wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Former Twin Nelson Cruz Wins Prestigious Clemente Award

One of the best sluggers and best humans in Major League Baseball was rewarded with another award for his efforts within the sport of baseball. Former Minnesota Twins slugger and current Tampa Bay Rays DH Nelson Cruz was honored this week with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. Cruz became the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Nelson Cruz
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Major League Baseball
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

These retirements stunned baseball

The baseball world was shocked Wednesday with news that Buster Posey intends to retire after 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. While the decision certainly came as a surprise, Posey is not the first player to abruptly walk away from the game. With that in mind, here's a look at...
MLB
Yardbarker

Did Buster Posey's successful investment play part in retirement decision?

In a development that came as a surprise to many, Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement from baseball this week. It turns out that the timing may not have been a coincidence. Steve Berman of The Athletic was among those who noted that the longtime San Francisco Giants...
MLB
Sportico

Braves Find Financial Footing Amid Surprise Run to World Series

The Atlanta Braves are going back to the World Series for the first time since 1999, when Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones, Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz were integral parts of a ballclub that was swept by the New York Yankees. And perhaps just as important, the Braves will come out of two seasons plagued by COVID, having made money this year, said Terry McGuirk, the club’s longtime chairman. “We’ve waited 22 years for this special event,” an ecstatic McGuirk told Sportico Saturday night on the field at Truist Park. “It’s hard for us to even talk...
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini And NBC Sports Reporter Sara Perlman Announce Engagement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and NBC Sports reporter Sara Perlman are engaged, providing a happy ending to Mancini’s storybook recovery from cancer. Perlman shared pictures from the couple’s trip to the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, along with shots of the engagement ring. FIANCÉ @TreyMancini ☘️🇮🇪♥️😭❤️‍🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/YJZvIXa1t1 — Sara Perlman (@saraperlman) November 3, 2021 After being diagnosed with stage III colon and enduring months of chemotherapy treatment, Mancini returned to the Orioles in 2021 and played 147 games, earning 2021 AL Comeback Player honors from players across Major League Baseball. Among many highlights, Mancini reached the finals in the...
MLB
Forward

Why this will be the most Jewish World Series in baseball history

The immediate narrative surrounding the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros is that it matches teams that no one outside their respective fan bases wants to root for. The Astros are one year removed from being exposed, although largely unpunished, in the largest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history (one’s anger about that may depend on views about sign-stealing and baseball’s other “unwritten rules”) that made the arrogant organization a universal villain.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy