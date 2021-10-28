Cruz wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy

The Atlanta Braves are going back to the World Series for the first time since 1999, when Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones, Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz were integral parts of a ballclub that was swept by the New York Yankees. And perhaps just as important, the Braves will come out of two seasons plagued by COVID, having made money this year, said Terry McGuirk, the club’s longtime chairman. “We’ve waited 22 years for this special event,” an ecstatic McGuirk told Sportico Saturday night on the field at Truist Park. “It’s hard for us to even talk...

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO