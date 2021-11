HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.

