Vienna Philharmonic lines up new solo bassoon

The great Brazilian pianist Nelson Freire died today after prolonged suffering, following injuries to his shoulder in a street fall two years ago. A close friend, the French writer Alain Lompech, was notified of the death by his household this morning. Nelson was the lifelong best friend of Martha Argerich...
Each year the Vienna State Opera commissions a new safety curtain for its stage from a leading artist. Art can be good, bad or indifferent. This latest hang by ‘by the renowned Brazilian artist Beatriz Milhazes’ is at once indifferent and altogether inappropriate. It diminishes the house. The first response...
Alastair Macaulay reviews last night’s concert in the Philharmonia’s London series:. The title of the Philharmonia Orchestra’s autumn season at the Royal Festival Hall, “Human/Nature: Music for a Precious Planet”, contains several ideas. One is ecological: music can evoke matters worth saving from environmental disaster. Another is the view that the tension (and/or harmony) between humans and nature may be the subject of works of art. (Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony comes later in the series, on December 2.)
The orchestra has confirmed that Daniel Barenboim will lead its annual waltz fest for the third time. Chairman Daniel Froschauer rationalised: ‘Daniel Barenboim occupies an extraordinary place in our history. We have not only enjoyed a long and fruitful artistic partnership with him, but also a great personal friendship. As a sign of our deep artistic bond, we have asked him to take the podium at the New Year’s Concert for the third time. It is also the prelude to his jubilee year 2022, in which he celebrates his 80th birthday.’
The Latvian musician Santa Vižine has won the vacancy for Solo Viola at the Concertgebouworkest in Amsterdam. The late Mariss Jansons would have been pleased. Santa has been laying in the Concertgebouworkest since 2017. Before that she was principal viola of Gidon Kremer’s Kremerata Baltica.
The bassoonist Mor Biron was appointed to the Berlin Philharmonic in 2007 and left this summer after the annual Waldbühne concert. He explains why to VAN magazine’s Hartmut Welscher:. ‘There’s a lot of masculine energy in the orchestra, which in turn is because there aren’t enough women in the orchestra....
The New Jersey Capital Philharmonic Orchestra is bringing music back to the War Memorial with a fanfare of selections honoring America’s history. The orchestra will feature “Liberty Fanfare” composed by John Williams for the re-dedication of the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 1986 and “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland, a profound work that truly evokes the American spirit.
Covent Garden’s former chorus director Renato Balsadonna has been called in to rescue Lucia di Lammermoor at Belgium’s Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège, where the music director is undergoing throat surgery. Renato, who is now a fulltime opera conductor, has lately upped his ante by switching to Felsner Artists in Munich...
Portland Youth Philharmonic opens its historic 98th season with some old favorites and the in-person premiere of works composed primarily by women and musicians of color (commissioned by PYP as part of the Youth Orchestra Commissioning Initiative). Join us in-person and hear the nation’s first youth orchestra for yourself! Learn more at portlandyouthphil.org.
The international bass-baritone Gerald Finley has quit IMG Artists to join Maria Mot’s boutique MWA Management. Finley’s major mid-career switch was triggered by the retirement of his previous manager Stefania Almansi. He is about to appear with The Theatre of Sound in an innovative production of Bartok’s monumental work Bluebeard’s...
The American violinist was honoured in Salzburg this weekend with a 50,000 Euros award presented by Easter Festival director Nikolaus Bachler and Arabel von Karajan. The Herbert von Karajan Prize was endowed by his widow Eliette von Karajan ‘for outstanding artistic achievement’ on the 50th anniversary of the Salzburg Easter Festival, an event that was cancelled this year due to Covid.
The Erie Philharmonic on Friday announced several changes for its 2021-22 season as it gets back to normal. Its 2021 Come Home for the Holidays concerts will now be presented at the Erie Insurance Arena instead of the Warner Theatre. The date and times will remain the same - Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Concerto Köln and conductor Kent Nagano will be playing Richard Wagner’s Ring des Nibelungen in a historically informed performance (HIP) on period instruments, apparently for the first time, from the middle on November. Cast list:. Derek Welton bass-baritone. Johannes Kammler bass baritone. Julian Prégardien tenor. Tansel Akzeybek tenor. Stefanie Irányi...
A forthcoming concert on the Philadelphia Orchestra website:. I. “Shake the Heavens,” from El Niño (A Nativity Oratorio), by John Adams. II. “Vigil,” by Igee Dieudonné and Davóne Tines. III. “You Want the Truth, but You Don’t Want to Know,” from X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, by...
The Vienna Staatsoper and Salzburg Easter Festival have decided to co-produce next Easter’s Lohengrin, to be shown in Vienna in 2023/4. Apart from saving costs, this sounds like the dawn of a new alliance between Salzburg’s Nikolaus Bachler and Vienna’s Bogdan Roscic. As far as casting goes, Christian Thielemann will...
Opera Saturday night 30th October – Der Rosenkavalier at Garsington. Exquisite music, poignant comedy and fairy tale romance: Der Rosenkavalier has it all. For its Garsington premiere, Bruno Ravella transposes what is perhaps Richard Strauss’s most famous opera to the glamorous 1950s. Jordan de Souza conducts the excellent Philharmonia Orchestra and a bravura cast with Miah Persson as the Marschallin, Hanna Hipp as Octavian (Quinquin), Madison Leonard as Sophie von Faninal and Derrick Ballard as Baron Ochs.
The Western Washington University Bassoon Ensemble will be reviving the Bassoon Apocalypse concert this fall after a year off due to COVID-19. The concert will take place on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center room 155; the Concert Hall. The event is free for all Western students.
Marcus Aurelius Seneca, the stoic philosopher and dramatist, takes drastic measures to rein in his student — the emperor, Nero, and in his quest to save Rome, Seneca writes some of his most enduring plays. Focused on the power and failures of political insiders, Seneca and the Soul of Nero reveals the dark underbelly of both ancient and modern politics. By Marcia Eppich-Harris for the Southbank Theatre Company.
