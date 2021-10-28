Vienna Philharmonic lines up new solo bassoon

The orchestra has confirmed that Daniel Barenboim will lead its annual waltz fest for the third time. Chairman Daniel Froschauer rationalised: ‘Daniel Barenboim occupies an extraordinary place in our history. We have not only enjoyed a long and fruitful artistic partnership with him, but also a great personal friendship. As a sign of our deep artistic bond, we have asked him to take the podium at the New Year’s Concert for the third time. It is also the prelude to his jubilee year 2022, in which he celebrates his 80th birthday.’

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 1 DAY AGO