Panthers looking to stifle Warren East’s backfield at home

Jake Gordon and Matt Karoly are back with the 26th episode of Talkin’ Birdy. This week, the two discuss potential trades the Falcons could be involved in. A couple of weeks ago, it looked like they could undergo a fire sale. Now, the Falcons are .500 and could move above .500 for the first time since 2017 with a win over the Panthers, who are already on a four-game losing streak. It’s the perfect opportunity, but can the Falcons make the most of it? As always, Talkin’ Birdy is available wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also watch the episode through our YouTube channel below! Make sure to like and subscribe!

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO