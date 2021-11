Participating Foodtowns, Freshtowns, Green Way Markets, and Brooklyn Harvests are asking customers to lend a helping hand in supporting MCF the first two weeks of November. The Maestro Cares Foundation works to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in the United States and Latin America. Their latest initiative and first project in New York is with the Lower Eastside Girls Club by funding the construction of a new 5,000 sq. ft., Center for Wellbeing and Happiness, for low-income families in New York City. The Center will offer free nutritional education, community dinners, parenting support groups, workshops, and onsite counseling.

