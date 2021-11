The Houston Astros used a big second inning and electric pitching from Jose Urquidy to take Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves and tie the matchup at 1-1. In that second inning, Astros players reached base four consecutive times, leading to three runs before Jose Altuve would line out for the second out of the frame. Jose Siri would score Kyle Tucker on an infield single and then later come around to score, sliding home to rally the crowd.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO