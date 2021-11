While comedian Dave Chappelle has come under fire recently for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, South Park creator Matt Stone has said he believes that Netflix handling of the controversy has elevated their reputation in Hollywood. Stone and his South Park co-creator Trey Parker have often been the subject of numerous complaints over the years for the animated series which pokes fun at every subject that "you shouldn't poke fun at" as part of the dark, profanity filled animated world of South Park, so the controversy surrounding Chappelle's special, which has caused a wave of complaints from the Trans community is something that Stone knows a bit about.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO