CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellantis Q3 sales down 14% due to 600,000 units in lost production from chip crisis

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker, said on Thursday its revenue fell 14% on a pro-forma basis in the third quarter, mainly due to a loss of 600,000 vehicles or 30% of planned production, following the chip crisis. Third-quarter revenue amounted to 32.551 billion euros ($37.8 million),...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Nintendo cuts Switch sales forecast due to global chip shortage

Nintendo had a relatively quiet quarter for Switch sales, with 3.83 million units shipped between July and September. That’s a big drop on the same period last year, when the company moved 6.86 million units. Nintendo has now sold 92.87 million Switch consoles to date. Nintendo says “the extended impact...
VIDEO GAMES
kfgo.com

Auto parts maker Aptiv expects production to be affected by supply chain woes

(Reuters) – Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc is bracing for another year of disruption for global vehicle production that will test the company’s efforts to deploy people and technology to make its sprawling supply chain less vulnerable. The company reported a 70% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Paris#Milan#Reuters#Fiat Chrysler#Psa#The U S Stellantis
kfgo.com

Personal finance firm NerdWallet valued at $1.5 billion in strong market debut

(Reuters) -NerdWallet Inc’s shares rose nearly 31% in their stock market debut valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, as the firm joined a clutch of companies that have gone public to cash in on the high investor appetite for tech stocks. San Francisco, California-based NerdWallet’s shares opened at $23.5....
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Latam e-commerce giant MercadoLibre revenue soars on pandemic-led boom

(Reuters) – MercadoLibre Inc posted a 67% jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday as the South American e-commerce giant benefited from a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis. The Argentine company has capitalized on the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and online payment across Latin America by ramping up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Dutch watchdog to review online brokerages over app surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch markets regulator will investigate how investment apps are influencing consumer behaviour, it said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in the number of do-it-yourself investors. In its yearly review of major trends, the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) said that the number of Dutch households...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's U.S. Sales Continued to Recover From Chip Shortage in October

DETROIT — Ford Motor's U.S. vehicle sales showed positive signs of recovery from an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that's wreaked havoc on the global automotive industry this year. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 175,918 new vehicles in October, down by 4% from a year ago but...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
kfgo.com

No more 9-5: Puma hopes hybrid work will power U.S. growth

BERLIN (Reuters) – Puma is offering U.S. staff flexibility over when they work and a pandemic-driven redesign of its new North American headquarters, hoping to attract the people the German sportswear company needs to keep up its rapid expansion. Puma, which is growing faster than rivals Nike and Adidas, is...
BERLIN, ND
kfgo.com

Exclusive-UK gears up to produce rare earth magnets, cut reliance on China

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines with government support, to cut its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions, two sources with direct knowledge said. A government-funded feasibility study is due to be published...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) – Square Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of $1.13...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Global logistics crisis boosts smaller UK ports, operator says

LONDON (Reuters) – Global supply chain disruption is changing cargo flows coming into Britain and smaller ports such as Liverpool are benefiting as suppliers look for other ways to route cargoes and minimise disruptions, Liverpool port’s operator said. Major bottlenecks have formed across the globe in recent months due to...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Apple to drop customer mask requirement at many U.S. stores – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will remove its mask mandate for customers at many U.S. retail stores from Friday as COVID-19 cases decline, Bloomberg News reported. More than 100 of the company’s about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it gradually, the report said on Thursday, citing an internal memo to Apple retail employees.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Casino sales back to growth in Q3, partners with Gorillas

PARIS (Reuters) – Retailer Casino said on Thursday that sales momentum gradually improved in the third quarter, as easing COVID-19 restrictions helped its performance in France and sales growth in Brazil, the group’s second-largest market, remained robust. Casino, which has been boosting its profitability through purchasing deals and cost cuts,...
GAMBLING
kfgo.com

Airbnb revenue surges as countries open up for vaccinated travelers

(Reuters) – Airbnb Inc’s quarterly revenue topped Wall Street expectations and the short-term home rental company said on Thursday a rebound in global travel amid rising vaccination rates in the last three months of the year would drive growth in 2022. International travel search volumes have been rising as countries,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy