There was another round of snow in the area, but not as much as last week’s. I probably got 2-3 inches here. It’s sloppy wet and soaking in. Every drop is welcome. The stock has been chosen for the WNFR in December. Congratulations to Korkow Rodeo for having their great saddle bronc Onion Ring be chosen as PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year. Powder River Rodeo’s bull Chiseled was chosen as PRCA Bucking Bull of the Year. This is voted on by the contestants themselves, so it’s a huge honor to have their stock so respected.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO