USD/CHF Daily Outlook

The currency pair still does not seem to be able to find a clear direction and the market is in а range phase, with the lower band being the support of 1.1535 and the upper one – the resistance of 1.1660. Yesterday’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to spark much movement on the market and, at the moment, the mood remains mixed. A new bearish attack and a breach of the 1.1535 support could prompt a sell-off towards 1.1410. Given that the pair manages to finish the week above 1.1622, the scales would be tilted in favor of the bulls. A more sustainable rally can only be expected if prices stay above 1.1690.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO