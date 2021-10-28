CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9163; (P) 0.9183; (R1) 0.9202; …. USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.9148 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further decline is still in favor with 0.9251 minor resistance intact. Corrective...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/CHF extending near term fall as BoE awaited

BOE Preview – Rate Hike Cycle to Begin?. BoE To Hike Rates, Pave Way For Big Central Banks, But Will Pound Follow?. Sterling is generally soft ahead of BoE’ rate decision. GBP/CHF broke through 1.2467 support this week and resumed the whole decline from 1.3070. For now the structure of the fall suggests that it’s corrective in nature. Hence, even in case of deeper decline, we’d expect strong support from 1.2259 to contain downside and bring rebound.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The currency pair still does not seem to be able to find a clear direction and the market is in а range phase, with the lower band being the support of 1.1535 and the upper one – the resistance of 1.1660. Yesterday’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to spark much movement on the market and, at the moment, the mood remains mixed. A new bearish attack and a breach of the 1.1535 support could prompt a sell-off towards 1.1410. Given that the pair manages to finish the week above 1.1622, the scales would be tilted in favor of the bulls. A more sustainable rally can only be expected if prices stay above 1.1690.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7389; (P) 0.7460; (R1) 0.7500;. Break of 0.7452 support suggests that short term topping at 0.7555. Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7393). Sustained break there will argue that rebound from 0.7105 is complete with three waves up to 0.7555. That would also argue that fall from 0.8006 is ready to resume through 0.7105 low. On the upside, break of 0.7555 will turn bias back to the upside and resume the rebound instead.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Key Resistance Levels for USD/CHF and EUR/AUD

USD/CHF is still trading a downtrend while EUR/AUD is knocking on a key resistance level. If you’ve been tuning in to USD/CHF’s short-term downtrend as I am, then you’ll be happy to note that the pair is back at the descending channel resistance. If the pullback to the channel ceiling...
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Pullback Trades for AMD, USD/CHF, and the Dollar Index

Welcome the first trading day of the week AND November!. Today we’re paying closer attention to AMD’s dojis, USD/CHF’s potential pennant, and the Dollar Index’s mid-range resistance. Don’t even think of missing these setups!. AMD: Daily. After a strong showing last week, processor maker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) popped...
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Bounces Off Demand Zone

The US dollar inched higher after a solid core PCE reading in September. The pair is testing the major demand area from last August’s lows (0.9100). A bearish MA cross on the daily chart has dented buyers’ optimism. An oversold RSI may attract a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd while short-term sellers take some chips off the table.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Retracement Opportunities on EUR/USD and NZD/CHF

Let’s put our brainpower, reason, and plotting skills to the test by checking out EUR/USD and NZD/CHF’s chart opportunities. Which setup do you think will yield you more pips this week?. EUR/USD: 1-hour. Traders dropped the euro like it was going out of style and now EUR/USD is consolidating near...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: NZD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7184; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7150 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7325. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7035. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6945.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Resistance

The US dollar inched higher after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell commented that it was time to taper. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart weighs on overall sentiment. Nonetheless, the pair has found some buying interest in the short-term over the daily support at 0.9150. A bullish RSI divergence was the first sign that the downward pressure might have eased for now.
DailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels

US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade within a well-defined range. USD/JPY takes a breather after falling from psychological resistance. The safe haven US Dollar has recently lost momentum against major currency pairs as fundamentals continue to weigh on risk appetite. After breaking above the key psychological level of 90.00...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near The 1.3630 Level

The British Pound failed to gain strength above 1.3800 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.3720 support to move into a short-term bearish zone. The pair also settled below the 1.3650 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar In A Quiet Mode But Steady, Ahead Of Fed

The dollar remains steady against yen on Wednesday, although trading within a narrow range, partially due to closure of Tokyo and partially due to quiet mode ahead of Fed’s verdict later today. The US central bank is widely expected to start unwinding its $120 billion worth pandemic stimulus, but markets...
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Flatlines Within Bearish Channel Ahead Of The BoE

GBPUSD has been flatlining within the 1.3600 – 1.3700 area so far this week, unable to find enough buying traction to recoup the pullback from the down-trending channel ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting at 12:00 GMT today. On the positive side, the price seems to be rejecting...
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF eyes further losses towards the2020-2021 uptrend at 0.9081 – Commerzbank

“USD/CHF is vulnerable near-term, it is under pressure and we would allow for further losses.”. “It is possible that this is only an abc correction but intraday Elliott wave counts remain negative and we suspect that the market will see a deeper sell-off to the 0.9142 200-day ma and potentially the 2020-2021 uptrend at 0.9081.”
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Remains At Risk Of More Downsides

USD/CHF started a fresh decline from well above 0.9300. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if there is a close above 1.1650. GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3750 and 1.3780. USD/CHF Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
actionforex.com

Gold Price Could Struggle Near $1,780, Oil Dives

Gold price is attempting a recovery wave from the $1,760 zone. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,784 on the 4-hours chart. Crude oil price declined sharply below $82.00 support and tested $80.00. EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1620 and 1.1650. Gold Price Technical Analysis. This past...
actionforex.com

USDJPY Constrained Below 114.00 Ahead Of FOMC Policy Decision

USDJPY has been constrained between the support-turned-resistance trendline and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) over the past week, unable to clearly close above the 114.00 level ahead of the FOMC policy announcement. The upward slope in the shorter-term SMAs is endorsing the bullish market structure from September’s lows, but...
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Tries To Exit From Tight Range Of 0.7127-0.7215

NZDUSD has been trading in a narrow range between 0.7127 and 0.7215 since October 19. The technical indicators are in confusion as the RSI is pointing marginally up after the bounce off the 50 level, while the MACD is falling below its trigger line. Furthermore, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is flattening, which confirms the recent lack of upward momentum in the market.
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break above 0.9200 puts 0.9300 in-sight

USD/CHF begins the week on the right foot, up 0.43%. Risk-on market sentiment weighs on the Swiss franc. Inflation worries ease as investors focus on stocks, as US Government T-bond yields fall. The USD/CHF climbs at the beginning of the week, trading at 0.9195 during the New York session at...
