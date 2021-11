Minnewaska Area School will hold its 16th Annual Veterans Appreciation program on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Minnewaska Area High School gymnasium. The program will commemorate all local veterans for their “service to our country,” it was stated in a letter from the school district. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the the public. A special Veterans Day lunch, sponsored by Palmer Bus Service, will be served immedciately after the program in the Minnewaska Area High School cafeteria. Spouses are welcome to attend.

