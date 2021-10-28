CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Police investigate reports of shots fired

By NEWS ARGUS STAFF
Goldsboro News-Argus
 7 days ago

Goldsboro police responded Wednesday to reports of shots fired at two locations, one of them being outside the Walmart on Spence Avenue. First, city police went to the Walmart at about 10:44...

www.newsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Hill

Republicans see Youngkin win as blueprint for midterms

Republicans are eyeing Glenn Youngkin ’s successful campaign for the Virginia governor’s mansion as a roadmap for the 2022 midterm elections. For the GOP, the victory is more valuable than simply gaining another governorship. Youngkin’s campaign, Republicans argue, offers a blueprint for dealing with some of their biggest challenges of the upcoming midterm elections, including how to win over swing voters, exploit President Biden ’s vulnerabilities and navigate their party’s relationship with former President Trump .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy