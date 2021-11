Will Ferrell revealed why he turned down the opportunity to make a sequel to his hit Christmas comedy classic, Elf. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga star revealed that he was previously pitched a sequel for the holiday comedy, which he initially wasn't sure would be so good for his career. He recalled that during the filming of the movie, he was running around New York City in his character Buddy's signature yellow tights, thinking, “Boy, this could be the end.”

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO