CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Preserving our past, protecting our present, planning for our future: ONPPI seeks to conserve Ocmulgee River basin for natural beauty and biodiversity

maconmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONPPI seeks to conserve Ocmulgee River basin for natural beauty and biodiversity. The second in a series of articles exploring the past, present and future of the Ocmulgee National Historical Park and Ocmulgee River corridor. Read the first article at maconmagazine.com. As Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park prepares to...

maconmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
estero-fl.gov

Conserving water preserves our water quality

The best way to keep your septic system working smoothly is to conserve water in the first place. The less water your field has to process at once, the more effective it will be at reducing the amount of nutrients leaked into our local waterways. For more ways to ensure...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

We cannot reach net zero without protecting and restoring our natural world

This year, we’ve had the starkest warnings yet of the terrifying future in store if we fail to keep global temperature rises within 1.5 degrees. With Cop26 now underway, we stand at a crossroads: either deliver a tangible trajectory towards addressing the climate emergency, or risk passing a point of no return.Globally, Cop26 represents a significant moment for world leaders to take bold action on tackling climate change and action to help our natural world recover. Natural England, the Environment Agency and the Forestry Commission stand together to call for nature-based solutions to be prioritised. This will not only help...
AGRICULTURE
wavemagazineonline.com

Deep Dive: how to protect our river

With Halloween just behind us and Thanksgiving looming not too far away, it means the year is coming to an end. Every year I think about how fast it has passed. This one has been no exception, but I am ready to turn the page and move on to what will hopefully be a better next year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#Natural Environment#Biodiversity#Land Use#Ocmulgee River#Onppi#Mercer University#Preserve Initiative
Matt Lillywhite

A Solar Flare Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."
TheConversationAU

Can selective breeding of 'super kelp' save our cold water reefs from hotter seas?

Australia’s vital kelp forests are disappearing in many areas as our waters warm and our climate changes. While we wait for rapid action to slash carbon emissions – including the United Nations climate talks now underway in Glasgow – we urgently need to buy time for these vital ecosystems. How? By ‘future-proofing’ our kelp forests to be more resilient and adaptable to changing ocean conditions. Our recent trials have shown selectively bred kelp with higher heat tolerance can be successfully replanted and used in restoration. This matters because these large seaweed species are the foundation of Australia’s Great Southern Reef, a...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Warmer, wetter, wilder: 38 million people in the Great Lakes region are threatened by climate change

The Great Lakes are getting warmer, wetter and wilder. These atypical conditions are amplifying other threats. Harmful algal blooms are increasing in severity and geographic extent, sewers are overflowing and stormwater is flooding neighbourhoods and parks. Many terrestrial organisms are shifting northwards and worsening air quality is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable people living in cities. The Great Lakes hold one-fifth the standing freshwater on the Earth’s surface and more than 34 million people live in the basin, supporting an economy worth US$5 trillion — if it were a country, it would be one of the largest economies in the world....
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

These 'Life Zones' Are Most Vulnerable to Climate Change, New Projections Warn

If fossil fuel emissions do not dramatically decrease and soon, a new study suggests the various ecosystems of life on our planet will be rapidly transformed, especially in the tropics and polar regions. Instead of predicting the future of a single species or a specific habitat under climate change, the current research categorizes Earth into general 'life zones', which are landscape-scale ecosystem types that share similar temperatures, humidity, and dryness. In the end, researchers put together a global map that contains the locations of 48 possible life zones on Earth, including tropical forests, temperate forests, deserts, boreal forests, grasslands, and shrublands. Using historic climate...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Planet vs people as Panama's mangroves are turned into coal

Elieser Rodriguez emerges blackened from the thick smoke of burning pyres slowly transforming the limbs of mangroves into charcoal -- a livelihood much maligned by environmental and climate campaigners in Panama.  Via these water routes, Rodriguez and his colleagues go out by boat every morning, travelling some 15 minutes to areas where the mangrove trunks grow thick.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy