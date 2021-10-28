CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark replaces toxic lead pipes with copper

Bradford Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtility crews in Newark, New Jersey, have removed more than 22,000 toxic lead...

www.bradfordera.com

The Hill

Republicans see Youngkin win as blueprint for midterms

Republicans are eyeing Glenn Youngkin ’s successful campaign for the Virginia governor’s mansion as a roadmap for the 2022 midterm elections. For the GOP, the victory is more valuable than simply gaining another governorship. Youngkin’s campaign, Republicans argue, offers a blueprint for dealing with some of their biggest challenges of the upcoming midterm elections, including how to win over swing voters, exploit President Biden ’s vulnerabilities and navigate their party’s relationship with former President Trump .
