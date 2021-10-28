Chili Champs!: Masonic Lodge No. 289 wins for Most Sold, Spiciest at annual Chili Cook Off (copy)

The Chamber Corner this week recaps a successful Chili Cookoff while looking ahead to more spooky events coming up in Giles County. Last Thursday proved to be a beautiful Fall night on the square for the 30th Annual Chili Cookoff! The theme for the night was "Fired Up for the Firehawks", and boy were we- many students, residents, and businesses across Giles County showed up for a great time on Second Street, hungry for Chili. The first place Chili winner and the proud owners of the one of a kind Chili belt went to PES! Other winners included: 2nd place chili: First National Bank; 1st place cookie: Meadowbrook, 2nd place cookie: Brindley Construction; First place cornbread: Lirette's Food Truck, second place cornbread: Brindley Construction; Best UT Southern Booth: Brindley Construction. The Chili cookoff is one of two fundraisers for the chamber and this year a $1,000 scholarship was given back to UTS for one lucky student!

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO