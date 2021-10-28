CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem’s Net Worth 2020 happens to be $230 million

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshal Mathers or Slim Shady or as you all know him as the best rapper in the world, namely “Eminem”. Eminem is an American rapper who is originally from Missouri. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most notorious and influential rappers in the field of hip hop. Even though he is...

Drake Net Worth in 2020 you need to know

Drake is a popular actor from Canada that happens to be a creative producer and a rapper. The “God’s Plan” artist is successful to be leading his life the way he wants to while earning a Net Worth of $180 million. Drake is surely one of the highest-paid entertainers in the entire world. The 33-year-old rapper was ranked in the 5th position in the list of the world’s richest rappers by Forbes in 2019.
Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Hip-Hop Heavies Dr. Dre, Eminem Show Up for LL Cool J

“I would like to apologize,” Dave Chapelle teased as he took the stage in Cleveland on Saturday night (Oct. 30). Speaking in jest, the comedian did not make the appearance about himself, as he had a job to do: help induct rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I need everybody in rock and roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours,” Chappelle continued. “You embody Black excellence, ” Chappelle said to Jay. Chappelle’s appearance came after a video tribute to Jay-Z that featured a who’s who of the biggest names in entertainment,...
Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life. Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.
“I Was Wrong, Bro”: How Snoop Dogg and Eminem Squashed Their Beef and Recorded a New Song

One of the juiciest rap beefs in recent memory came to a very quiet end a few months back, when Snoop Dogg picked up his phone and made a private apology to fellow Dr. Dre protege Eminem, as Snoop explains on an upcoming episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I know how to call Marshall and say, man, I apologize,” Snoop says in the episode, which airs October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a podcast on November 3rd. “‘I was wrong, bro. Do you forgive me?'” The two veteran rappers then teamed...
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z's Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height

Rise & Grind is a brand new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. Los Angeles has a hub of inspiration for music relating to the struggle, but there’s always been a balance highlighting the beauty of California. Women, weed, and weather, as Dr. Dre said on Kendrick Lamar’s “The Recipe.” Kalan.FrFr is highlighting all those aspects. The melodies he brings speak to love and heartbreak while the guttural side of his artistry can easily soundtrack a good time.
Kevin Hart Net Worth of $200 million one of the highest-paid entertainers

Kevin Darnell Hart is one of the most popular and well-known American comedians that people love to hear out. Kevin Hart happens to be an American comedian, producer, spokesman, and actor who is happily earning a net worth of $200 million. He is one of the highest-paid entertainers that are entertaining people all over the world.
LL Cool J Fixes Up Red Audi From "Bad" Cover & Donates To HOF

It was a massive weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, especially for hip-hop. Two living legends, Jay-Z and LL Cool J were formally inducted into HOF this weekend where they received massive praise from the legends that came before them and those that they influenced along the way. For LL, it was a huge moment that was commemorated with the help of Dr. Dre and Eminem before the latter helped the Radio rapper perform his hit record, "Rock The Bells."
Ray J Discharged From The Hospital Following Battle With Pneumonia

Last week, the public found out the Ray J had been hospitalized in Miami with an extremely serious case of pneumonia. As previously reported, the musician and serial entrepreneur was originally believed to have contracted pneumonia after a bad case of COVID-19, but several negative COVID tests proved otherwise. Ray...
This Is What Big Meech Told 50 Cent About His Son Joining "BMF" Cast

It's not uncommon to see rappers turn to television and acting once their tenure in the rap game is complete. Ice-T, Ice Cube, and LL Cool J have all successfully established themselves as actors just as a new crop of MCs came into the game to shift the culture. 50 Cent, however, might not be leaping into acting as deeply as the aforementioned rappers-turned-actors but his efforts as a television executive have proven to be quite fruitful.
50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
Blue Ivy steals show in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s commercial for Tiffany (video)

There are some certainties in life. The sun rises in the east, water is wet, and Blue Ivy Carter steals the show whenever she appears with her uber-famous parents. The charismatic 9-year-old’s adoring fans went frenetic when she appeared with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z in the latest Tiffany & Co. commercial. The Grammy-winning preteen was at her precocious best as she made fans giggle and swoon with her quick cameo.
R. Kelly Accuser Says He Danced to His Own Music in Court: 'It Was Childish'

Faith Rodgers, one of the women who testified against R. Kelly in his New York trial, is speaking out about his behavior in court. During a press conference yesterday, Rodgers said that the disgraced singer jammed along to his own music in the court. Prosecutors showed evidence to the jurors, including music videos and documents. For some of the evidence, Kelly's music was audible.
