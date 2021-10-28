CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spaceship Earth Release Date, Cast and More

By Ryan Sanders
asapland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceship Earth is a documentary based on a real-life story of a few ecologists, adventures, and artists who stayed in a man-made ecosystem for two years. They called it biosphere 1. It was in the early 1990s that Biosphere 1 actually happened somewhere in the Arizona desert. Spaceship earth is an...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Collider

'Outer Banks Season 3': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Expectations and hope are all we have, like the Pogues of Outer Banks. And that’s what could lead to a brand new third season of the Netflix original series. Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where society has a clear and sharp divide. The wealthy seasonal residents, or Kooks, and the local, working-class people, known as the Pogues. The story revolves around the Pogue teenagers who live in the neighborhood of The Cut. The kids are on a mission to find the missing father of their group leader, John B (Chase Stokes). Along the way, they discover a buried pirate treasure that could be connected to the disappearance. With only their determination and friendship keeping them alive, the Pogues fight law enforcement and the Kooks, while dealing with personal relationships, drug abuse, romance, money, and the helplessness of being underprivileged American teenagers.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 4: Release date, Cast and Trailer Details

Ozark Season 4: Release date, Cast and Trailer Details. Ozark Season 3 was released before 2 months, at that time makers are renewing Ozark Season 4. If you follow the list of top 10 series on Netflix, then Ozark Show is placed in 7th position on that list. When Debut Season of Ozark was released, at that time Show covers their separate fan base. Now, after three seasons, Ozark gets a large number of Audiences. In this post, we will explore the Ozark Season 4 Cancellation news, release date, and cast.
TV SERIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Release Date News, Cast Updates, and More!

If you’ve been waiting impatiently for your favorite show about a pack of dysfunctional superhero siblings to return, you aren’t alone. We are too! Here’s everything we currently know about Umbrella Academy Season 3. Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming and Production. Thankfully, Umbrella Academy hasn’t faced any shutdowns or delays...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
asapland.com

First Look At The Residents of “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” Season 2

Netflix, the streaming giant did release a batch of new images from one of the most popular and thrilling series “The Haunting Of Bly Manor”. Fans already have so much excitement to know that the series is all set for the upcoming season. But it will be much more exciting to actually have a look at the residents and terrific Bly Manor. Netflix did release some amazing photos to offer viewers the first look at the haunted manor. Looking through the photos will surely make your waiting for the second season harder.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Moves DreamWorks’ Sci-Fi Pic ‘Distant’ To Fall 2022

Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16. Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date. The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her. Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Avatar NFTs to Go on Sale for $50 Each Ahead of Movie Premiere

Will “Matrix” fans take the NFT pill? Warner Bros. is launching the sale of 100,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs) of “Matrix”-inspired avatars later this month. The studio is pairing the hype over NFTs with the upcoming release of “The Matrix Resurrections,” aiming to gin up excitement for the long-awaited fourth movie in the popular sci-fi franchise — and also potentially landing a $5 million windfall over the sale of the digital-collectible NFTs. It’s a natural tie-up that will put fans in the virtual world of “The Matrix,” through what the studio claims is the largest “PFP” (profile picture) NFT drop ever with the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceship Earth
asapland.com

Wait What, ‘The Nutty Professor’ Will Be Back?

Whether you are a fan of the original Jerry Lewis version or you like Eddy Murphy’s out of ordinary version, “The Nutty Professor” is one of the best entertaining family movies. The 1963-movie “The Nutty Professor”, is a parody of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which is Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel. There are so many people who like to enjoy the movie as it is full of comedy.
MOVIES
asapland.com

“My Hero Academia” Season 5: Release Date, Official Trailer, and More Updates!!

All the fans and followers will surely be waiting for the next season of this amazing and thrilling manga series “My Hero Academia”. Most fans have been waiting to know everything about season 5 of the manga. You can read the article to get all the details including release dates, official trailer, and more updates on “My Hero Academia”.
COMICS
asapland.com

The Society season 2 – Release date, cast, plot and more

Everything you need to Know about The Society Season 2. Netflix has a very long run to release and produces series. Netflix is planning to release the Second Series of The Society. Survival series The Society is based on the Teenage thriller Drama genre. Here, we are all together to know such details like production, cast, and release date of The Society Season 2.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Creepshow Season 3 finale cast, synopsis, release date, and more

This week the Creepshow Season 3 finale premieres exclusively on Shudder. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode. Based on the popular 1980s films from Stephen King and George A. Romero, Creepshow is Shudder’s popular horror anthology series that combines horror and comedy to make a fun, spooky watching experience. The first two seasons are now streaming in full on the premier horror streaming platform from AMC, and starting tomorrow, all of Season 3 will also be available.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
asapland.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2: Sequel is coming soon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2: Sequel is coming soon. Get ready for the sequel of Spider-Man. One of the popular Marvel Superhero films is all set to release its following part. Here we show you production details, release date, cast and basic plot to be released Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man next...
MOVIES
asapland.com

“Kingdom” Season 3: Renewal Status, Latest Updates, and More!!

The “Kingdom” is a South Korean Political Period Horror Thriller Web Television Series that happens to have fans and followers all over the world. After successfully accomplishing two amazing seasons, series creators are moving to the next phase of the series, Until now, there are two amazing and bloody good seasons available to entertain the viewers. But fans will be more than happy to know about the renewal of the third season of “Kingdom”.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Sequel Coming in 2023, Spinoff TV Series in the Works

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” is getting a sequel. Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Unlike the first movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus on the same day as its theatrical release as a concession to the pandemic, the upcoming animated adventure will play exclusively in theaters. The “PAW Patrol” empire is continuing to expand. Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment, the companies behind the pre-school powerhouse franchise, have announced a new television spinoff series for one of the main pups to debut in 2023. “We loved telling a deeper ‘PAW Patrol’ story on a bigger canvas and are pleased...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationAU

Eternals is something entirely new for Marvel – and entirely ancient in its origins

Marvel’s Eternals will likely divide audiences into two groups: those who wish to tease out the mythical and comic book influences in Chloé Zhao’s modern epic, and those who prefer to enjoy the spectacle. This review takes the first approach, yet the film offers much to entertain both types of viewer. Eternals explores new horizons in the Marvel Universe, both in its god-like protagonists, and in the inclusivity of its casting and plot-lines. Shifting the franchise’s focus from mortals with extraordinary abilities and/or superpowers (such as Iron Man or Black Panther, the Eternals are new breed of Earth-defenders: a group of...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy