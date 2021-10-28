CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Builder Skanska’s Q3 profit roughly unchanged

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Skanska reported on Thursday a roughly unchanged quarterly profit from a year ago and said construction...

Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48%, lifts outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
Kellogg raises sales guidance despite labor strike

Kellogg Co. reported third-quarter net income of $307 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $348 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the FactSet consensus for 94 cents. Sales of $3.622 billion were up from $3.429 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.541 billion. Kellogg U.S. cereal plant workers have gone on strike, one of many challenges the company says it faces in the fourth quarter. But Kellogg raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to an increase of 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $14.041 billion, suggesting 2% growth. Kellogg stock has edged up 1.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 24% for the period.
BCE Q3 Revenues, Profit Rise

BCE Inc. (BCE) reported its third-quarter financial results on November 4 before the opening bell. The wireless service revenue of Canada’s largest telecommunications company has been boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Total operating revenue came in at C$5.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) – Square Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of $1.13...
Occidental Petroleum doubles profit on higher oil prices

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp more than doubled its profit to $836 million in the third quarter, compared with the previous three months, the company said in a filing. Oil producers haven been posting higher results this quarter as commodities prices bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. Occidental reported per...
Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank. "A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive...
Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Unicaja's Q3 net profit jumps as books Liberbank buy

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Unicaja on Wednesday said its recurrent net profit rose 53% year-on-year in the third quarter due to lower provisions and a boost from fees as it integrates Liberbank. Net profit without accounting gains at the country’s fifth biggest lender by assets reached 54 million euros ($62.5...
Orsted's Q3 profit lags as lower wind speeds bite

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted on Wednesday reported third-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations as it said low wind speeds continued to hit earnings. Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 2.98 billion Danish crowns ($463.99 million), 11% lower...
Sun Life Q3 profit climbs from year ago on new business, AUM growth

TORONTO (Reuters) – Sun Life Financial on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for third-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier due to a rise in new business and as assets under management increased from a year earlier. Underlying profit at Canada’s second-largest life insurer was C$902 million ($728 million),...
Qiagen lifts annual forecast as COVID testing boosts third-quarter profit

(Reuters) -Qiagen on Wednesday raised its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue, with higher demand for its non-coronavirus products as well COVID-19 tests helping the U.S.-German genetic testing specialist beat quarterly profit expectations. The company’s products include several types of ultra-rapid, portable and antigen-based coronavirus tests that have brought in...
Bottler Coca Cola HBC to step up marketing push after strong Q3 sales

(Reuters) -Coca Cola HBC will step up investment in marketing next year, Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic said on Wednesday, after the bottler posted higher third-quarter sales as people returned to visiting restaurants and pubs. With input cost pressures high, the Switzerland-based company will also implement further “slight” price increases in...
Milford's Waters Corp. beats the Street in Q3; investors take profits

MILFORD — When investors got the news earlier this week that Waters Corp. reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, they took no chances. For the three-month period ending Oct. 2, Waters on Tuesday reported net income of $161.2 million, or $2.60 per diluted share. That was 27.1% higher than the $126.8 million ($2.03 per diluted share) profit posted in the comparable year-ago quarter.
NiSource Swings to Q3 Profit

MERRILLVILLE - Merrillville-based NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is reporting third quarter net income of $49.4 million, compared to a net loss of $186.7 million during the same period a year ago. The company says it expects to make capital investments totaling approximately $10 billion over the next three years. NiSource...
Most Gulf bourses in red; Aramco's Q3 profit surges

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending losses for a third session as profit-taking continued after the main index reached multi-year highs. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in petrochemical maker...
TOKYO OLYMPICS HELPED DOUBLE COMCAST’S Q3 PROFIT!

Comcast’s third-quarter profit spiked due to its broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics across NBCUniversal as well as an uptick in broadband customers hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company’s traditional cable business showed new signs of erosion. The Philly-based Comcast cable empire said profit in...
Bank of China's Q3 net profit climbs 13.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2% increase in third-quarter net profit. Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan ($7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier. The bank said its net interest margin...
